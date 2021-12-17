For Immediate Release

Cody M. Harter

A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced a 61-year-old Pleasant Hill man to consecutive life sentences for the fatal May 2018 road rage incident, the stabbing of Cody M. Harter on an interstate roadside in Lee’s Summit, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

In August, a jury convicted Nicholas M. Webb, dob: 12/29/1959, of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.

On Friday, a Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced Webb to life in prison for the Murder 2nd Degree conviction and life in prison on the Armed Criminal Action conviction. He set those sentences to run consecutively..

According to court records, Lee’s Summit Police officers responded to Interstate 470 in the area of Colbern Road on a reported man on the ground. They found the victim with a large wound. The victim’s vehicle was still at the scene. Witnesses and surveillance video of the victim’s and the suspect’s vehicles led police to the suspect. Lee’s Summit police on Wednesday took the defendant into custody. The defendant told police he had exchanged words with driver of a truck and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated the victim looked familiar. Lee’s Summit police also found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty on the same day as the homicide. Information from that arrest showed Webb had a knife in his pants pocket.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Jeremy Baldwin, Erin Hunt and Clayton Whitworth prosecuted the case on behalf of the state of Missouri.

