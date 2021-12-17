December 17, 2021

By Community Interaction Officer Ron Doumitt

Lee’s Summit, MO — The Lee’s Summit Police Department has been made aware of an email circulating that contains many incorrect statements and misinformation.

The email concerns “several” fights that have occurred on the Lee’s Summit North High School campus over the last couple of days. The email suggests that a Lee’s Summit Police Officer was injured and subsequently, “hospitalized” from injuries received breaking up the fights.

Three fights did occur on campus over the last few days which were managed by school personnel with the assistance of the assigned school resource officer. The officer assisting in breaking up the fight, which occurred on Thursday morning, did receive some minor injuries while doing so. He required no medical treatment and continued throughout his normal workday. The injuries consisted of some scratches and nothing more. No other injuries were reported.

The school resource officer also assisted with investigating a rumor of a weapon on school grounds after the handling of the above-mentioned altercations. That rumor was proved to be false. However, several social media posts and shares occurred regarding this “threat”.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department elected to support the school with additional police coverage throughout the remainder of the day in an effort to alleviate any concerns held by both students and parents.

Additional police support was provided today, not only to Lee’s Summit North High School, but to all the schools within the city related to a recent TikTok challenge threatening school violence that has circulated nationally. While the TikTok challenge has no identifiable ties or connections to Lee’s Summit schools, we continued to work cooperatively with our school partners to monitor the situation throughout the day.

All students involved in the fights are juveniles and no further information will be released regarding their involvement.