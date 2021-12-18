December 18, 2021

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce it will open its second ever drive-thru location in Lee’s Summit on Monday, December 20th at 11 a.m. The Shack will be located at 12051 NW Lowenstein Drive Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 and will be within the Streets of West Pryor. The Lee’s Summit Shack joins two other Shacks in the larger Kansas City area and will be the second drive-thru location offered by the company.

Shake Shack’s Lee’s Summit drive-thru experience will feature a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window. The Shack will open with operating hours of Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will be able to order directly in Shack and drive thru lanes, as well as have the option of pre-ordering ahead for pickup via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com and web.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second drive thru location in the community of Lee’s Summit,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer. “We are going to learn a great deal about our drive thru business and how best to reach our guests as we move ahead with this exciting new experience for Shake Shack. We look forward to learning from the Lee’s Summit community and building upon this new format to enhance the Shack experience.”

The Lee’s Summit Shack location will feature a split kitchen design with a separate kitchen for drive thru guests. Shake Shack has always been made-to-order and the Lee’s Summit Shack will continue to serve up all the classics, including the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun shakes. In order to help mitigate long lines, the Shack team will take and pay for orders at multiple points along the journey, based on demand. Post opening, The Lee’s Summit Shack will also be offering contactless payment at order point for ease of convenience.

For the past 18+ months, the pandemic has forced Shake Shack to become more easily accessible through offerings such as multi-channel delivery, enhanced digital pre-ordering and fulfillment capabilities. Drive Thru has been a big focus for Shake Shack during 2021 and will be continuing to grow this experience into next year, targeting up to 10 drive-thrus across markets. Additionally, Shake Shack will be targeting 45-50 new openings, with more than half to come in suburban markets, principally being the freestanding and shopping center locations with enhanced convenience options such as drive thru and drive up.

To celebrate this opening, The Lee’s Summit Shack will feature a holiday light installation complete with twinkle lights and festive garland. On opening day, select guests can expect a series of giveaways including Charlie Hustle T-Shirts, Shack swag, holiday ornaments and more. Additionally, as part of our larger mission to Stand for Something Good®, $1 for every sandwich sold on December 20th will go to KC Pet Project, a nonprofit charitable organization providing animal sheltering and animal services to the community of Kansas City, MO.

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead. Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack |facebook.com/shakeshack