December 24, 2021

Assistant Chief, Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:35 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the Water Hole, 401 SE Oldham Pkwy. Multiple callers passing by on 50 Highway reported smoke and fire coming from the back of the pool supply business.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the building. Crews initiated a defensive attack on the fire from the outside of the building. There are no reported injuries.

Fire department operations are ongoing. Due to decreased visibility, Highway 50 is being closed between the east and west junctions of M-291 Highway. The public should avoid the area.

Kansas City Fire Department Haz-Mat and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources have been contacted to respond and assist with monitoring for any additional hazards.

Additional information will be provided later.