December 25, 2021

By Fred Liggett

During the holiday season everyone’s hope is to have a season that is merry and bright. Thanks to a seven-game winning streak the Kansas City Chiefs have given plenty of both to fans in the Chiefs Kingdom. Following a road loss in Tennessee at the end of October the Chiefs have enjoyed a no lose November and with a win this week would wrap up an undefeated December.

The Chiefs have brightened up their fans Christmas holiday by entering week 16 of the NFL season with a two-game lead in the AFC West Division. On top of that the Chiefs currently enjoy the best record in the AFC which means if they win out their final three games the Chiefs will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Both the Chiefs and Steelers have been good teams for quite a while and that’s why CBS is sending their top crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to KC to announce the game. Having stability in the head coach position certainly helps the teams maintain their winning ways. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is in his ninth season in KC and Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is in year 15. Both teams are above .500 and in the mix for AFC playoff positioning. Chiefs enter this week’s match up at 10-4, Steelers at 7-6-1.

One doesn’t have to look too far to see that the Chiefs have had problems with the Steelers throughout their team history. Chiefs trail Steelers 23-12 in the series and the last meeting between the two teams it took a six-touchdown effort by QB Patrick Mahomes to get a Chiefs 42-37 win. One doesn’t have to look far this week to see this year’s version of the Steelers show to not be as tough as previous versions.

The 2021 Steelers lost to Minnesota and tied the Lions who were winless at the time. The Steelers are showing their age and that starts at the QB position with Ben Roethlisberger. The Chiefs primary concern is the team’s growing COVID list. Last week the Chiefs pulled out a big road win despite missing Chris Jones, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed on defense.

The Chiefs currently hold the longest active winning streak in the NFL at seven straight wins. With this being the Chiefs final regular season home game they will want to give their fans one final winning effort before the post-season. The Steelers will keep it things interesting but it’s the Chiefs who will walk off the field with one more victory in 2021.

That’s What I REID Into It for this week.