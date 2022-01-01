January 1, 2022

Diane Forte, small business owner and two-term Council Member, known for her outgoing personality and approachable demeanor, has announced she is running for Mayor of Lee’s Summit.

“I want to thank the residents of District 1 for allowing me to serve as their Council Member since 2014. I have enjoyed getting to know so many wonderful people and am proud to have been a part of the leadership for the past eight years. I’m running for Mayor as I am confident I can continue to make positive and necessary progress in the growth and development of our community.”

Aside from her two terms as council member, Forte has served as the Community Service Director for the Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit, Chair of the Promotions Committee, and on the Board of Directors for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, Chairman of the Board for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Advisory Board for Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Forte was first elected to City Council in 2014. In 2015, she was elected by her peers to serve as the Mayor Pro Tempore of the City Council. As a council member, Forte has also served in leadership roles as Chair of the Finance and Budget Committee, Chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, Chair of the Homeless Coalition, along with multiple liaison assignments.

“My work on the Finance and Budget Committee and the CEDC, has given me the experience and first-hand knowledge of where we have been, where we are going, and what is needed to get to the next level.”

Forte’s passion for Lee’s Summit is unrivaled. In her time on the City Council, she has focused on responsible community growth, whether it be residential or commercial, and the need for additional and continual public input. Forte has never taken for granted the value of the numerous volunteers in Lee’s Summit and her leadership has been consistent with her values. “I love Lee’s Summit. I am humbled that you have chosen me in the past and hope that you will allow me to serve you in the future as the Mayor of Lee’s Summit.”

To contact Diane Forte visit her Facebook page @diane4mayor or email: diane4mayor@gmail.com.