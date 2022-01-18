January 18, 2022

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On January 18, 2022, at 10:29 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 800 Block of SE 11th Street. The calling party reported a fire upstairs with no one else in the house. Police dispatchers then received a call from an occupant still trapped in the house.

When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke was coming from a single-family, split-level house. One occupant was outside. Firefighters entered the structure, knocked down the fire in the second-floor kitchen, and searched the area, locating one victim in a bedroom with a closed door. The victim was removed from the house and transported by ambulance to a metro hospital with life-threatening injuries. Crews completed extinguishing the fire, and the incident was under control by 10:58 a.m.

The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen and dining areas, with heat and smoke damage to the remainder of the house. The fire appears to have originated in the kitchen. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional patient information or identification will be provided.