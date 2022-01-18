January 18, 2022

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— The Lee’s Summit MO Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle. The vehicle is a gray, 2015 Dodge Charger, four door sedan, MO license ED6-M0U; last 4 of the VIN are 9360. The vehicle has very loud exhaust, tinted windows and no front license plate.

The vehicle was taken Friday night around 9pm in an armed carjacking behind a business in downtown Lee’s Summit. The suspect in the case is a black male, late 20’s – early 30’s. Detectives believe that the vehicle theft could be related to the homicide that occurred Friday evening. If you see the vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

If you have information that would be helpful, please call Det. Ide at 816-969-1668.