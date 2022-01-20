January 20, 2022

An 18-year-old Independence, MO, man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 13, 2022 fatal shooting of Timothy Phillips in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Brayden A. Stone, dob: 12/21/2003, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched on Jan. 13, 2022, to the area of N. Leslie Avenue. They found a man, Timothy Phillips, dob: 5-14-1983, had been shot multiple times. A witness told police she was standing and talking to the victim, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, when another vehicle pulled up and a man got and out and confronted the victim. The suspect shot the victim several times. Police interviewed the defendant who told them he shot the victim. He also said he fled to Higginsville and threw the gun out the window along the highway.

Stone was initially charged with Assault 1st Degree, but charges were upgraded to Murder 2nd Degree after Phillips passed away from his injuries in the shooting.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

