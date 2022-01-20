January 20, 2022

A 22-year-old Raytown man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Zackiery Lister yesterday, Jan. 19, 2022, in a Raytown residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Frelix C.O. Beighley-Beck, dob: 2/12/1999, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records, Raytown police were dispatched on an emergency call to the 9200 block of E. 54th Terrace in Raytown. A caller to dispatch stated he had just committed a murder. He told dispatcher “I pushed him and then I shot him and then stabbed him afterwards.” Police, on the scene, observed the defendant exit the residence. “I don’t know what happened,” he told an officer Police detained him after an officer observed blood on the defendant’s hands. Police found a knife on the defendant as he was being arrested. Lister had been Beighley-Beck’s roommate. The victim was found in a bedroom.

Prosecutors requested a $300,000/10 percent bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

Charging Document(s)