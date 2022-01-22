January 22, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Heading into a busy weekend where the Kansas City Mavericks had three games to play in three nights the team picked up three new players. One of the three is Forward Bailey Conger who is enjoying his first pro hockey season as he chose to sit out the pandemic dominated 2020-21 season.

Congs, as his new teammates call him, joined the Mavs along with Justin Portillo and veteran Justin Woods leading up to the weekend of January 7-9. Kansas City Mavericks Head coach Tad O’Had says of Conger soon after his arrival, he is “playing more minutes, happy for him.” Due to injuries and call ups to the AHL the Mavs roster was thin going into the three game weekend. Conger was signed to help make a difference with the team. With a lot of games back to back Coach O’Had admitted playing Conger early after joining the team was “a little bit by design.”

Conger’s favorite pro sports team is the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, this is due to him and his family going to Seahawks games while he was a youth. Congs hometown is Boise, Idaho where his parents still root on him from home.

Conger’s favorite hockey memory so far is playing in the NCAA hockey tournament while at Providence College. Congs favorite website to visit on a daily basis is NHL.com. Conger admits he first put on a pair of skates at age three.

If not in pro hockey today Conger would be finishing up his master’s degree in Business Administration. Congs feels he would be taking online courses to complete his coursework. Following his playing days Conger wishes to be remembered as a fun guy who gave it his all.

Check out Congs and the rest of the Mavericks when they host Newfoundland on Saturday, Jan. 22. The fun begins inside Cable Dahmer Arena when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.