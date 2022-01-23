January 22, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

When you get so many prime time performers together in one spot usually that means a game will be played in prime time. That’s the case for this week’s rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a rematch of the 2021 AFC championship game where this time the winner advances to the AFC title game.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 last January in the 2021 AFC championship game played at Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this season in Kansas City on a Sunday night the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20. The memories of Sunday, Oct. 10 include a 70-minute weather delay that included a debate on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on network television.

Last week Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes tossed five TD Passes to five different receivers as part of a winning performance. The Bills QB Josh Allen passed for five touchdowns in an easy win last week over the Patriots. The Chiefs scored 42 points in a winning effort while the Bills piled up 47 points in their victory. The Chiefs enter at 13-5 and the visiting are Bills 12-6.

The Chiefs currently have the longest active post-season winning streak in the entire NFL. The streak stands at five games. To cover these prime time performers CBS will have their #1 crew on hand of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Last season the Chiefs beat the Bills in a game that kicked off on a Sunday late afternoon at 5:40 p.m. This year the two teams play again at the same spot with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff time.

The Bills were not happy to see their 2020 season end in the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Bills players and coaches left KC pretty happy back in October as the team showed they were capable of beating the Chiefs on the their field. The Chiefs have won 10 out of their last 11 games a stretch that included an eight-game winning streak. The memories of a bad October night in prime time is still fresh in the minds of Chiefs players and coaches.

The Chiefs have an improved defense since the teams’ first meeting and they will not allow a second Bills win in KC this season. Expect to see the Chiefs narrowly win an entertaining playoff game to advance to next week’s AFC championship game.

That’s What I REID Into It for this week.