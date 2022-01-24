Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Mason Elementary, 27600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
January 24, 2022 6:30 p.m.
ITEMS
- Welcome
- Mason Tour
- Other Bond Updates + Discussion
- Legislative Updates
- Discussion
- Looking Ahead
- Adjourn
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
