January 29, 2022

The Lee’s Summit R-7 District Board of Education met Jan. 20, 2022, and approved the employment of Dr. Steve Shelton as Associate Superintendent of Operations, effective July 1, 2022.

Dr. Shelton brings more than 30 years of education experience to LSR7. Dr. Shelton’s experience includes serving as a football coach for Fort Scott Community College; a seventh grade teacher in the Atchison Public School District; a biology teacher, athletic director, head football coach and associate principal in the Shawnee Mission School District; a principal in Gardner Edgerton School District 231; and a principal, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Associate Superintendent of Operations for the Raytown C-2 School District.

Dr. Shelton has received the Kansas City Chiefs High School Coach of the Week award, the Raytown PTA Distinguished Service Award and the Shawnee Mission North PTA Distinguished Service Award. Under Dr. Shelton’s leadership, his school districts have received the Meritorious Budget Award and the Healthiest Employer in Kansas City.

Dr. Shelton earned his bachelor’s degree in biology education from Ottawa University, his master’s degree in school leadership from Emporia State University and his doctorate in educational leadership and policy study from the University of Kansas.