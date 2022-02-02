In an email sent Feb. 2, 2022 from Katy Bergen

Dear LSR7 Staff:

Due to freezing temperatures and poor road conditions, district officials have determined that students will not report to buildings tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 3, and engage in virtual learning through a district “AMI Day.”

This means that all employees should follow AMI Day directions and expectations for reporting to work.

Directions and expectations regarding reporting to work have previously been shared with you. Please contact your supervisor if you have additional questions about how you should be reporting to work when our students are learning virtually because of inclement weather.

Tomorrow:

Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.

Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities each day no later than 9 a.m.

Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.

While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.

Please recall that state law allows schools to provide Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) — i.e. virtual learning — on inclement weather days up to five times.

This is the second “AMI Day” the district has used for the 2021-22 school year. The last day of school remains May 26, 2022.

Thank you,

Best,

Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations