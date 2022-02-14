February 14, 2022

A man who took a running vehicle from a Lee’s Summit driveway with two young children inside the vehicle has been charged with felonies, including kidnapping, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Mitchell S. Green

Mitchell S. Green, dob: 7/15/1980, faces two counts of Child Kidnapping and Tampering With a Motor Vehicle.*

According to court records, the defendant on Sunday afternoon got into running vehicle parked in the driveway of a Lee’s Summit residence. He drove off in the Red Edge with two children under the age of 4 in the vehicle. The mother told police she ran inside the residence to get baby wipes and took her keys. But the vehicle was already running. She turned and saw a man driving away in the vehicle. She ran after and tried to stop it. Then she called police. Police issued an Amber Alert and a resident alerted police about the suspect. Independence police located and stopped the vehicle in the area of Interstate 70 and Little Blue Parkway. Questioned by investigators, the suspect admitted to taking the car and that the car was not his. According to the charging documents he is listed as homeless.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

