Dear LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

Due to an impending winter storm, district officials have determined that LSR7 students will not report to buildings tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 17.

However, all students will have class tomorrow via virtual instruction and will learn from home using their Chromebooks and Schoology.

Tomorrow:

Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.

Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities no later than 9 a.m.

Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.

While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.

As a reminder, the state allows us to learn virtually on inclement weather days up to five times. Since this is our fourth inclement weather day, we do not have to adjust our school calendar. The last day of school is still May 26, 2022.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Best,

Katy Bergen, Executive Director of Public Relations