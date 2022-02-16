Feb. 16, 2021

A 35-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged in the homicide of her 6-year-old son and is being held in Jackson County on no bond, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Tasha Haefs, dob: 1/7/1987, faces Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records filed today, Kansas City police responded the evening of Feb. 15, 2022, to the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on a reported disturbance.

The officers observed what appeared to be blood on the front steps. The officers determined a female was inside but refused to answer the door.

Officers also observed inside what appeared to be a severed head near the residence’s entrance. Officers forced entry and took into custody the woman inside, the defendant.

She had apparent blood on her and two knives were observed in the residence. No other children were located inside.

The defendant told detectives the victim was her biological child. She admitted to killing the child.

Prosecutors requested the defendant be held on no bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

