Dear LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

Due to poor road conditions from our winter storm, district officials have determined that LSR7 students will not report to buildings tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 18. Before and After School Services will open two sites at Underwood Elementary and Cedar Creek Elementary.

All students will have class tomorrow via virtual instruction and will learn from home using their Chromebooks and Schoology.

Tomorrow:

Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.

Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities no later than 9 a.m.

Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.

While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.

As a reminder, the state allows us to learn virtually on inclement weather days up to five times. This is the fifth and final “AMI Day” the district has used for the 2021-22 school year, and the last day of school remains May 26, 2022. However, any inclement weather day called in the future will prompt the cancellation of school and the addition of a day to the end of the school calendar.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Best,

Katy Bergen , Executive Director of Public Relations