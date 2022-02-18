February 12, 2022

Submitted by Jennifer Foley

Jennifer Foley, of Lee’s Summit, has filed for a seat on the LSR7 Board of Education.

As a parent of a first grade student at Woodland Elementary, she has a vested interest in the success of the district.

“The complexities of the pandemic have changed the face of education. As a mom, I want to support teachers, administrators, and parents in working together to navigate the situation while keeping kids in school as much as possible. We need to work together to shore up any deficiencies in basic education that have resulted from the pandemic and we need to find ways to bring in new teachers to help support those that have worked during this time in order to show them all how much they are valued.”

Jennifer states, “The Lee’s Summit school district has for years had a reputation of providing a high quality of education, and I want to see us returning to that status. We have some fantastic educators and administrators, and I believe that some fresh ideas and new leadership can really take us to another level.“

Known for her kind and thoughtful demeanor, Jennifer has had years of experience working with children and families in the community through her roles in pediatric Nuclear Medicine and as a Children’s Ministry Leader in her church. She has a degree in Healthcare Administration and has served on multiple boards and committees.

Jennifer believes that her leadership training through the John Maxwell Team combined with her green belt certification in Lean Six Sigma provides fresh perspective on ways to improve processes in the educational system.

As a single mother that works full-time, Jennifer understands why the public school system is such a valuable part of our community. She would appreciate your vote on April 5th.

To find out more about Jennifer, visit her Facebook page @jenniferforLSR7 or email JenniferforLSR7@gmail.com.