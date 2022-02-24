February 24, 2022 7:02 p.m.

Good evening, LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

This message is to inform you that LSR7’s indoor mask requirement expired at the end of the school day on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Masks are recommended but not required for students, staff members, parents and visitors within district facilities. However, per federal guidelines masks are still required on LSR7 buses.

At this time, and in consultation with the Jackson County Health Department, there are no additional changes to LSR7’s current COVID-19 mitigation plan.

Positive individuals in our school community stay home for up to 10 days but have the ability to return to school after five days if symptoms are resolving and a mask is worn for days 6-10. Students and staff who are presenting with COVID-19 symptoms must stay home for at least five days or provide a negative PCR or antigen test conducted in a lab setting to return to school. If a student is symptomatic after being exposed to a positive individual then they must provide a negative PCR test to return to school earlier than five days.

School officials will continue to contact trace COVID-19 cases when clusters of positive cases occur in high-risk settings, including indoor sports. We will also continue to contact trace any cases in medically-fragile classrooms.

Our general communications about positive cases in school environments and weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates will continue.

Thank you for your cooperation and support,

Katy Bergen, Executive Director of Public Relations