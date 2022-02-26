Feb 26, 2022, 10:42 AM

Good morning, LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

As of late afternoon yesterday, Friday, Feb. 25, the CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. This message is to let you know that effective immediately masks are recommended but not required on LSR7 buses.



Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Katy Bergen, Executive Director of Public Relations