By Sgt. Chris Depue, LSPD

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at approximately 1:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to the 100 block of NE Chinquapin Court in regards to a disturbance / shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a single, male victim inside the home who was deceased.

All parties related to the shooting are in police custody, police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Detectives are working now to gather statements, collect evidence and recreate the timeline of events that led to the shooting inside the home. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.