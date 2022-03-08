Raytown, MO – On 03-08-22, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Raytown police officers were advised that Nisbeth Garay-Correa, a 26-year-old Hispanic woman left a residence days ago and had not returned. Ms. Garay-Correa was last seen walking away from a residence in the 9500 block of East 68th Street in Raytown, on February 27th, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. Ms. Garay-Correa’s destination was unknown. Ms. Garay-Correa was last seen wearing a red Chick-fil-A zip-up jacket, black leggings, and pink shoes, which is displayed in the accompanying photograph. Ms. Garay-Correa was 4’11” tall, medium build, with short black hair.

Ms. Garay-Correa takes medication, which she did not take with her when she left.

Anyone who has information about Ms. Garay-Correa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

Report number 22-0534