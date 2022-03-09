Good evening, LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

Due to an impending winter storm, district officials are canceling school for tomorrow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Before & After School Services will also close tomorrow.

Because LSR7 has exceeded the number of times the state allows us to provide virtual learning on an inclement weather day, tomorrow will operate like a traditional “snow day.” No in-person or virtual learning will be held and the district will add an instruction day to the end of the school calendar. The last day of school is now Friday, May 27, 2022.

Please note: Kindergarten Kickoff events planned for tomorrow evening will be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Our new early kindergarten registration date is Wednesday, March 16.

Thank you for your cooperation and stay safe!

Katy Bergen