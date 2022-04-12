April 9, 2022

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.) announced the appointment of Alexis Rolloff as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and newest member of the executive leadership team.

Rolloff will lead GEHA’s strategy function and set the innovation roadmap for the enterprise. As GEHA’s innovation leader, she will focus on uncovering new business opportunities to spearhead transformation that will add value for GEHA’s 2 million members. Rolloff, who will also helm GEHA’s customer experience center of excellence, will work closely with the executive leadership team to ensure the company’s long-term corporate strategy provides positive outcomes for its members.

A transformative leader with 20 years of healthcare domain experience, Rolloff brings a wealth of expertise in corporate planning and performance, marketing and regulatory affairs, having held various senior innovation roles.

“Alexis has a deep understanding of how to transform complex business challenges into compelling solutions,” said GEHA President and Chief Executive Officer Art Nizza. “She brings with her a track record of success through her strategic leadership experience, and her ability to deftly move from concept to prototype to market will help foster a culture of innovation at GEHA.”

Most recently, Rolloff provided consulting services to startups and established companies that aimed to accelerate new offerings to the marketplace as the CEO and Founder of Inflection Innovation Services. She curated market research to sharpen client offerings, helped formulate marketing plans and brand assets, and created business plans and aligned performance systems to set her clients up for success.

Prior to consulting, Rolloff was the Director of Innovation for Cambia Health Solutions, where she led the creation and incubation of new businesses, products, and strategic capabilities. Notably, she helped design and launch MedSavvy, a digital app providing customers with the ability to compare medication cost and quality.

“I am grateful for the unique opportunity to expand innovation and strategy at a strong, member-focused organization,” said Rolloff. “GEHA’s mission-driven approach has provided extensive value to its members, and I am excited to optimize and accelerate innovation within the organization in this new role.”

Rolloff holds a degree in Genetics from the University of California and accreditations from Stanford University in Strategy and Organization and Strategic Division and Risk Management. She has also been certified as an Information Privacy Professional by the International Association of Privacy Professionals. She has spoken at multiple conferences, including the Ignite Innovation Summit and the Innovation Bootcamp at the Lundquist College of Business.

GEHA (Government Employees Health Association, Inc., pronounced G.E.H.A.), founded in 1937, is a nonprofit member association and the largest dental and second largest medical benefits provider of federal employees, exclusively serving 2 million current employees and retirees, military retirees and their families. GEHA’s mission, to empower members to be healthy and well, is demonstrated through its focus on innovation as well as providing members with access to one of the largest medical provider networks nationwide.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.