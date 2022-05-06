By Sgt. Chris Depue, LSPD

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Thursday, May 5th, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of M-291 Highway and Langsford Road on the report of a single vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived on scene they located a single vehicle, a white, Nissan work van that had come to rest in the southbound lanes of M-291 Highway.

The initial investigation indicates that the van was travelling north on 291 highway when it struck the base of a traffic signal at Langsford Road. The vehicle travelled through the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected during the crash.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the crash is on-going and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.