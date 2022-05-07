On May 5, 2022 at 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local convenience store in the 1400 block of NE M-291 Hwy. in regard to a stolen auto.

Initial investigation revealed that the vehicle owner exited his vehicle and entered the convenience store leaving his vehicle running, with his teenage son inside the vehicle. The teenager was leaned back and covered up asleep. While in the store a male, unknown to the victim, entered the vehicle and drove off. Within a few blocks the teenager woke up and made his presence known. Upon realizing that the teenager was in the vehicle, the suspect pulled over and let the teenager out of the vehicle. The teenager returned to the convenience store where he was reunited with his father unharmed.

Photos of the suspect’s vehicle reveal that he arrived in as a passenger, a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am with a spoiler. He is described as a white male, average build, short brown hair and beard.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a 2018 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 four door, bearing Missouri License 2FDC10. It had silver tool boxes along the sides of the truck bed, a pipe rack on top of the bed, a four-inch pipe along the side and an “Anderson Mechanical” sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department TIPS line at 816-969-1752, in regard to case 22-3151.