Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Raytown, MO – On Saturday, 05-07-2022, at approximately 4:39 P.M., a shooting was reported at a residence in the 8900 block of 83 Terrace.

Officers arrived and found an adult male who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

Report number 22-1129.