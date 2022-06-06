In-person event will celebrate MARC’s 50th anniversary; feature Regional Leadership Awards, local artists

The Mid-America Regional Council will host its annual Regional Assembly on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, 2345 McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri.



At the first in-person annual assembly since the pandemic began, participants will celebrate 50 years of working together by reflecting on regional achievements and looking ahead to the future. The event will also feature musical performances by Julia Haile, a local artist, and the Youth Chorus of Kansas City. Attendees can also take a picture with one of the sculptures from the Parade of Hearts public arts experience that has been on display in the Kansas City region.

MARC will honor recipients of the 2022 Regional Leadership Awards at the assembly. Each year, these awards honor individuals and organizations that advocate regional concepts, approaches and programs; address regional challenges; apply innovative solutions to regional problems; and advance a regional vision of excellence and opportunity.

The 2022 Regional Leadership Award recipients are:

Ed Eilert, Board Chairman, Johnson County, Kansas —for extraordinary public service and collaborative and innovative leadership in Johnson County and the region.

—for extraordinary public service and collaborative and innovative leadership in Johnson County and the region. Dan Manley, Assistant Fire Chief, City of Lee’s Summit —for key regional leadership over many years on important emergency response efforts, including the region’s response to the pandemic.

—for key regional leadership over many years on important emergency response efforts, including the region’s response to the pandemic. Kathy Nelson, President and CEO, Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission —for serving as an exemplary ambassador for the region and as a strong collaborator dedicated to positively impacting our communities.

—for serving as an exemplary ambassador for the region and as a strong collaborator dedicated to positively impacting our communities. Dr. Steven Stites, Chief Medical Officer, The University of Kansas Health System—for providing steady, trustworthy leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and working regionally to ensure our communities are safe.

Event details and registration information can be found at www.marc.org/RegionalAssembly.