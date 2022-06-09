By Sgt Chris Depue

On Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at approximately 2:57 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Oakwood Drive on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they quickly entered the residence and discovered three victims inside. Two victims were deceased and a third victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious and life threatening injuries.

The initial on-scene investigation indicates that the incident was contained within the home and the victims are known to each other. The Police Department is not seeking any suspects at this time. The investigation into the incident is on-going; the names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

