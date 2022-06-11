June 11, 2022

The City of Lee’s Summit Historic Preservation Commission is proud to announce the selection of Cityscape Residential for the 2022 Graves/Hale Historic Preservation Award. The award is presented annually to individuals or organizations that demonstrate a significant contribution to preserving the history of Lee’s Summit.

Cityscape Residential was selected for the restoration and adaptive reuse of the 1922 Methodist Church located at 114 SE Douglas St. in downtown Lee’s Summit. The restored building has been converted into the luxurious Elevate 114, a high-end residential apartment complex for people looking to be part of the historic downtown community.

The Historic Preservation Commission established the Graves/Hale Historic Preservation Award in 2004, to honor the work of Lee’s Summit historians, Frank Graves and Don Hale. The annual award recognizes those who have demonstrated a commitment to interpreting, retaining and promoting the preservation and adaptive reuse of buildings, districts, structures and cultural landscapes in Lee’s Summit.

The award will be presented to Cityscape Residential at the grand opening celebration of Elevate 114 Apartments on June 14.