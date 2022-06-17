Man Biking Across America for Suicide Awareness.

(Kansas City, MO, June 16th, 2022) It is truly a tragedy for anyone to feel so anxious, depressed, scared, or alone, that they are willing to take their own life. While we can remember and honor those we’ve lost, there is hope for those currently experiencing suicidal ideation.

To help those in need, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Albuquerque has partnered with Richard Lima to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Unfortunately, recently lost a family member to suicide and has been moved to help others confronting mental illness.

An avid cyclist, Richard has committed to riding his bicycle across the country in the name of On June 4th, Richard departed from Moorseville, NC, and will follow the Trans American Trail (4,253 miles) all the way to the west coast…but first, he’s heading to Kansas City, MO!

Richards ‘Never Ride Alone’ is about reaching as many people as possible with mental illness and letting them know they are never alone. It is about encouraging communities to address suicide at a local level, while inspiring individuals to be the difference in saving a life. www.neverridealone.org

Visit with Richard Lima and NAMI of Greater Kansas City will be at Trek Bicycles Lee’s Summit on Saturday June 18th from 10am-12pm. Located at 634 NE State Route 291, Ste 13A, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086