June 18, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

The Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association played host to the annual Missouri vs Kansas All Star High School football game on Thursday, Jun. 16. This year’s game and related events took place at Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While the game kept fans watching every play made from the best players in the metro area a Lee’s Summit connection made halftime activities worth watching too.

A large portion of the halftime show included honoring this year’s hall of fame class. Leading the list honorees was former head coaches Royce Boehm from Lee’s Summit West and Kelly Donahue from Blue Springs. Coach Boehm admits “Anytime being inducted kind of means a lot. Means a lot that I’m going in with Kelly Donahue.” Besides coaches former players and a long time contributor to high school football was honored during the ceremony.

Boehm found out about the hall of fame honor thanks to a phone call from a board member “telling me I’m inducted.” Boehm’s family was there including his sons Evan and Tyler along with their wives. More than just Boehm’s immediate family was on hand as his entire coaching staff made plans to attend. About 45 people came from the LS West High School community.

Boehm feels “very blessed,” adding he thanks LS West staff for allowing him to “bring in the coaches I wanted to bring in and they were also excellent teachers.” Taking a look at the many accomplishments the Titans football program earned under coach Boehm’s leadership it’s easy to see why he was considered by the board as a hall of famer.

During his 12 year stint as head coach of the Titans football program Boehm led his teams to seven conference championships, eight times a district champion and three state titles. Boehm was given the honor of State Coach of the Year three different times in Missouri’s highest classification. Boehm left LS West with an overall record of 117-35.

Pre-game events began at 5:30 p.m. in the Turner HS Commons area and lasted about an hour. Post-game the coaches gathered again for a congratulatory event. Boehm said this week he was measured for his ring size but is unaware of what may be handed out during the half time hall of fame ceremony.

All hall of fame members can be seen along the concourse at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to an arrangement made with the Kansas City Chiefs. All inductees from each year are listed on a special display.