By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO—On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:36 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 Block of SW Sara Circle. The occupant reported a fire in the garage, and they were evacuating the house.

When the fire department arrived, the garage of a one-story, single-family residence was on fire and rapidly spreading into the attic of the house and a car in the driveway. The occupants of the house were safe outside.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in the garage and entered the house to check for additional fire spread and confirm that everyone was out of the building. The incident was under control by 12:21 a.m. However, crews remained on the scene to extinguish any hot spots and assist with the investigation.

The fire caused extensive damage to the garage and its contents, with heat and smoke damage throughout the remainder of the structure.

The fire originated in the garage. The cause has yet to be determined.