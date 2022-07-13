July 9, 2022

Solstice Senior Living will be holding a re-grand opening on Wednesday, Jul. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, prize drawing giveaways, guided tours and other entertainment

Solstice Senior Living, located at 1098 NE Independence Avenue in Lee’s Summit MO, is a prestigious independent living community for seniors 55 and above.

The community has recently completed a makeover and the staff is very excited to host a re-grand opening. Solstice senior living offers individuals all-inclusive living to simplify living without the worry.