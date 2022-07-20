July 20, 2022

Faces 15 Years in Prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty in federal court today on charges related to heroin and methamphetamine trafficking and to illegally possessing firearms.

Brian K. Tice, 58, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, two counts of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

By pleading guilty today, Tice admitted that he received an Express Mail package from California on Feb. 18, 2022, that contained 393.26 grams of heroin. The package was intercepted by a postal inspector, who learned that Tice had been sent 20 similar packages from the same person in California over the previous year. Law enforcement officers set up a controlled delivery of the package to Tice’s residence. When he brought the package inside and opened it, officers executed a search warrant at his residence.

Officers found a loaded Springfield Armory handgun, which was later determined to be stolen, and a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun on the bed where the controlled delivery parcel was located. Officers also found a Springfield Armory handgun and a Bryco .380-caliber handgun, which was later determined to be stolen, in the closet of the same bedroom. Officers also seized 115 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of crack cocaine, four cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

On March 5, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Tice when he left a residence they had under surveillance. Officers searched Tice and the vehicle he was in, and seized 84 tablets of benzodiazepines, 69 tablets of Alprazolam, 108 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate, 24 tablets of Hydrocone, and a vial that contained fentanyl.

Tice had earlier been stopped by a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, which is the basis for one of the heroin distribution counts. At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2019, Tice was driving a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta and made a left-hand turn onto Broadway from West 39th Street in Kansas City. The deputy braked to avoid a collision with the Jetta, which continued traveling north on Broadway down the middle of the street. The deputy stopped the vehicle and conducted a series of field sobriety tests, which Tice failed. The deputy arrested Tice for driving under the influence; during a search the deputy found two plastic bags that contained a total of 25 grams of heroin and $3,762 in cash in Tice’s pockets. The deputy also searched Tice’s vehicle and found a grocery sack underneath the driver’s seat that contained a plastic bag with approximately 91 grams of heroin.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Tice has prior felony convictions for sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Under the terms of today’s plea agreement, Tice is subject to a sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stefan C. Hughes. It was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the Jackson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.