Released By: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

July 26, 2022

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday July 26th at 3:22 PM Raytown Police were dispatched to the 8900 block of 54th Street for a male party that had been shot. Officers arrived locating an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to local area hospital, his condition is unknown. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 22-1964

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).