July 30, 2022

Three area students recently received an Attorney General Honors Award from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. This award recognizes extraordinary Missourians who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on their communities.

The recipients of this award are:

Nolan Campbell, who was the 2022 valedictorian of Ray-Pec High School

Iris Roddy, who was the 2022 valedictorian of St. Theresa’s Academy

Tristan Polton, who was in the top 1% in academics at Van Horn High School

The goal is to highlight the hard work and dedication that these students have shown, by representing the values of our great state and achieving top academic marks for their class. Missourians can submit nominations for individuals they believe are deserving of the AG Honors Award by visiting the Attorney General’s website.