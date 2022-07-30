July 30, 2022

I am writing this to endorse Theresa Galvin for County Executive.

Ms. Galvin was instrumental in saving small businesses during the recent unprecedented Covid Pandemic. In particular, she was a champion for the animal industry and knew for the health and safety of pets, small pet businesses should be classified as essential and remain operational.

Her continued efforts and compassion specifically allowed our Lee’s Summit business to remain open to provide grooming and boarding needs for our pets. Her actions also assured our employees the opportunity for continued employment and a livelihood.

Ms. Galvin worked tirelessly with us and was never too busy to listen to our concerns. She accepted calls both day and night and communicated with us on a regular basis regarding our industry matters. She helped us navigate through the crisis and gladly championed our cause.

Ms. Galvin is an advocate for small businesses and without her common sense approach many businesses, including ours, would have been lost to the pandemic. We are forever grateful Ms. Galvin was an ally for small business owners and for the pet industry. As a result, we are supporting Ms. Gavin for County Executive.

Stephanie Mayer – Haddadi

Cuddle Up Pup LLC