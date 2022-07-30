July 30, 2022

If you’ve seen Preston Smith Campaign signs and wondered who he is, he’s a true fiscal conservative running for Jackson County Executive. Preson is extremely knowledgeable about how property taxes are calculated, having served as a City of Kansas City City auditor 2 years and on the Board of Equalization 14 yrs. With a Master’s Degree in public school consultant 18 yrs.

He appeared on all the local news stations in 2019, strongly criticizing the unfair tax assessments and testified at our state capital. Preston Smith is a good man very, very concerned about possible projected tax increases in 2023, who with his wisdom and experience will defend ALL people in ALL neighborhoods regardless of party affiliation.

B.J. Perry,

Independence, MO