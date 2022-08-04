Raytown, MO – On Thursday, August 4th, at 6:56 PM Raytown Police were dispatched to the area of 11900 Jessica Lane for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived locating an adult female with multiple apparent stab wounds. The adult female was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Report Number: 22-2053

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).