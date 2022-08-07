Raytown, MO – On Sunday, August 7th, at 12:03 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to the 8700 block of James A. Reed, in regard to shots fired.

Upon arrival, Officers located two male juveniles with apparent gunshot wounds.

One male juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 22-2075 Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).