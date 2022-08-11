FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, August 11, 2022

A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks.

On Jan. 11, 2022, Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery. Hall admitted that he stole $7,025 from Bank of America, 10100 E. State Route 350 in Raytown, Mo., on June 2, 2021. Hall also admitted that he stole $4,080 from Great Southern Bank, 150 S.E. Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit, Mo., on June 3, 2021.

According to court documents, Hall actually robbed four banks over a span of 15 days. In addition to the robberies to which he pleaded guilty, the court also considered the robbery of a Security Bank of Kansas City branch in Lee’s Summit on May 24, 2021, and the robbery of a Community America Credit Union in Independence on June 7, 2021, as relevant conduct for the purposes of today’s sentencing.

The total sum stolen by Hall during the four robberies was over $21,000. Each of the four bank robberies involved threatening conduct and statements, including Hall’s threats to kill or shoot tellers unless they complied with his demands.

According to court documents, during his first robbery at Security Bank of Kansas City, Hall walked up to the teller window, and loudly said: “Give me the money or I’m gonna kill everyone in here.”

During his second robbery, at Bank of America, Hall handed an employee a note demanding money and then escorted that employee to the teller, all while keeping his hand in his pocket. Upon arriving at the teller window with the employee, Hall instructed the teller to “give (him) all the money” or he would shoot and kill the employee. Hall then began counting backwards from 10, increasing his voice as the numbers got lower. Fearing Hall would kill the employee, the teller handed him the money.

During his third robbery, at Great Southern Bank, Hall again walked up to the teller window and stated: “Today is a good day, you are gonna get robbed. I have a weapon. You have five seconds or I’ll start (to) shoot.” The teller noticed that Hall kept one hand near his waistband during this interaction, and later indicated that she was afraid of being harmed if she did not comply with Hall’s demands While tellers were collecting money, Hall told them they were “going too slow” and “running out of time.”

Hall made similarly threatening statements during his fourth and final robbery, at Community America Credit Union. During that robbery, Hall approached a teller, greeted her, and placed a note on the counter that read: “Give me the money. Don’t say anything or I will kill you.”

On June 9, 2021, two days after the fourth robbery, law enforcement received an anonymous tip that Hall was at a hotel in Independence and had been in possession of a Taurus 9mm handgun. When officers knocked on the door of Hall’s hotel room, he opened the door and, upon seeing the officers, immediately slammed the door shut and barricaded himself inside the room for two-and-a-half hours. During that time, officers spoke with Hall, and he admitted that he was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a firearm. Hall eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Hall’s documented criminal history includes four felony convictions for robbery, two felony convictions for burglary, and a felony conviction for theft that involved breaking into a church and stealing more than $500 in property.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Bradshaw and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department, the Raytown, Mo., Police Department, the Independence, Mo., Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.