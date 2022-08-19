PRESS RELEASE

August 19, 2022

Ryan Elam

The City of Lee’s Summit has selected Ryan Elam as assistant city manager, infrastructure and development effective Aug. 20. Elam will replace Mark Dunning who will begin serving as the city manager on Sept. 17.

For the past six years, Elam has served as the director of development services, where he oversees planning, codes administration, development engineering, inspections, property maintenance, business services and grants administration. Prior to joining the City of Lee’s Summit, Elam spent nine years in the private sector taking on progressively responsible roles including project manager and project engineer with BHC Rhodes, and design engineer with Schlagel and Associates, P.A.

“Ryan has a keen understanding of infrastructure and development and has demonstrated he has the experience to lead these environments as we continue to provide quality growth and services to the community,” said Mark Dunning, incoming city manager. “He is a forward-thinking leader who believes in strategic partnerships, community collaboration and data-driven decision making which make him well suited to step into the assistant city manager role.”

During his tenure as development services director, Elam led the creation of the City’s Ignite Comprehensive Plan and coordination of one-time federal funding through the CARES Act including the public process for small businesses to receive nonprofit grants. His leadership was critical in completing the transition of the Long-Range Planning and Special Projects Departments into the Development Center, a new model for successfully guiding customers through the development process. Elam also advanced additional strategies designed to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency including online permitting and a mapping system.

As assistant city manager, infrastructure and development, Elam will provide leadership and strategic planning for Water Utilities, Public Works and Development Services with a combined operating budget of approximately $86 million and 225 employees.

Elam is a licensed professional engineer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Urban Land Institute where he serves on the Suburban Development and Redevelopment Product Council. Elam is currently the president nominee for the Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit and an active youth sports coach.