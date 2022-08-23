For Immediate Release

Aug. 23, 2022

A 23-year-old Independence, MO, man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Jayvon D. Rabb, dob: 8/21/99, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records filed today, Independence police were dispatched to the intersection of 14th Street and Scott in an Independence apartment complex on a reported fatal shooting. Officers found two deceased males at the scene. The defendant told police that he admitted to firing his weapon at the victim while the victim was on the ground.

Prosecutors requested a $300,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation of the shootings continues.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)