Sept. 2, 2022

Mug shot of Michael E. Hamilton courtesy of LSPD

A 23-year-old Lee’s Summit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee’s Summit residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Michael E. Hamilton, dob: 4/28/1999, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges.*

According to court records filed today, Lee’s Summit police were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Arborfair Drive on a reported death. Officers found the victim, Robert Hamilton, on the kitchen floor. A family member was crying on top of him. A family member told police that the defendant had been living in the residence recently. She had driven to the residence and had found the victim inside on the floor in blood. She could not locate the defendant. Lee’s Summit police pinged the defendant’s phone. He was eventually located in Cooper County, Missouri. Officers took him into custody and found weapons, including a 9 mm handgun. The Kansas City Police Department’s crime lab quickly concluded that a spent bullet recovered from the victim was fired from the 9 mm handgun recovered from the defendant.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $300,000 cash.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty.

