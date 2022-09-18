By Assistant Chief Jim Eden, Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 10:26 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1900 Block of NE Knollbrook Street. A passerby reported the building was on fire around the air conditioner.

When the fire department arrived, smoke and fire was coming from the side of a two-story, four-unit townhome. Several occupants had evacuated the building.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire on the exterior of the building that had spread to the roof’s eave and also involved the natural gas meter. Firefighters shut off the gas flowing from the damaged meter. Other crews made access to the inside of the building to check for fire spread and complete a search of the building. There was smoke in the affected unit and heavy smoke in the attic, but no fire. A check of all units confirmed everyone was out or unoccupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters removed the smoke from the building. The incident was under control by 10:41 a.m.

Fire damage was limited to the outside of the structure, with varying amounts of smoke damage to the involved unit and the unit next door. The involved unit was not able to be occupied.

The Red Cross assisted the displaced occupant.

The fire originated in the area of the air-conditioner condensing unit and gas meter on the side of the building. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.