Lee’s Summit at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Another rivalry game for the Tigers but this time they go on the road to visit the Titans. Both teams are looking for a win after having a difficult week in last week’s games. The Tigers have shown to possess an explosive offensive attack. The Titans gave up nearly 500 yards last week. This and other factors is why fans will see the Tigers come away with a bragging rights when this one is over.

Blue Valley Northwest at Lee’s Summit North (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit North vs Blue Valley Northwest features a battle of two powers from each side of the state line. LS North’s only slip up on the season came in the opener against a tough Liberty North team. I don’t see them slipping up in this one. I’m taking the hometown Broncos at homecoming. LS North – 31, BV Northwest – 24.

Kansas City Central at St. Michael (game at Lee’s Summit HS)

It’s a homecoming game for the Guardians who are feeling good sitting at 3-1 entering this matchup. Last week the defense pitched a shutout, this week they won’t but expect the host Guardians to score plenty of points to take an entertaining win in front of their fans.

Harrisonville at Summit Christian

Two 1-3 teams meet up in this one as both teams are used to achieving more success. The visiting Wildcats just got their first win last week at home. The host Eagles are in the midst of a four game home stand and lost week. No way do the Eagles want to disappoint their fans for a second straight week and they won’t when the score a close win in this one.

Fort Osage at Raytown

The Indians are coming off a disappointing two-point loss to Blue Springs last week. The host Blue Jays are feeling good after a 24-point win over their rival Raytown South. The visitors will get enough points this week to avoid feeling blue leaving the field as they take care of business against Raytown.

Ruskin at Raytown South

Interesting matchup here with both teams having similar results to reach a 1-3 mark so far this season. The Eagles will press the host Cardinals but in the end the host team and its fans will love the result.

Blue Springs South at Grain Valley

Expect a good one here as the Jaguars have shown a lot of improvement so far going 3-1 on the year. The host Eagles are an even 2-2 but have played a difficult schedule to this point. The visiting Jaguars have put some serious numbers up on the scoreboard so far in 2022 and that will continue this week in a road victory.

Blue Valley at Blue Springs

The host Wildcats are feeling good this week thanks to getting their first win on the season last week. This time out it’s a Missouri vs Kansas matchup. The host Wildcats will hang around for a while but in the end it’s not going to be enough as Blue Valley wins this border battle.

Ray-Pec at Blue Valley North

With a number of Missouri schools playing Kansas schools this week expect some to be close games, others not too much. This one will be one of the close ones on Friday night. Expect Ray-Pec to score a good number of points and will take care of the host Mustangs when this one is done.

