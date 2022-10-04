By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO– On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2600 Block of NW Bent Tree Circle. The occupant called 911 and reported a fire in the kitchen.

When the fire department arrived, light smoke was visible from a two-story, single-family residence. The occupant was safe outside.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire involving the kitchen. A check of the remainder of the house confirmed no further fire spread, and the incident was under control by 5:42 p.m.

The fire significantly damaged the kitchen, with smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the house.

Food left cooking unattended on the stove was the cause of the fire.